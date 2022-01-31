Deputies deploy Narcan, save woman from death
A woman who was near death as the result of a drug overdose was saved by a man who spent his college and early adult years trying to hurt people.
Deputy Xavier Thigpen and K9 Handler/Deputy James Bell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible overdose with CPR in progress in western Jones County on Friday afternoon.
When they arrived on scene, the woman’s vital signs indicated a very faint pulse and one to two breaths per minute. Both deputies deployed department-issued nasal Narcan, administering a total of three doses as life-saving efforts continued.
EMServ Ambulance Service medics arrived and the patient was administered advanced medical care, restoring her vital signs prior to her transport to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Thigpen was a star defensive player at West Jones and Southern Miss before a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers before he went into law enforcement, starting his career as a patrol officer with the Laurel Police Department. Bell is a K-9 handler with K9 partner Balder.
JCSD personnel are assigned nasal Narcan provided on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and have recorded more than a dozen saves in the past year.
