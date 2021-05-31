Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults and candidate Jalen Lindsey will vie for the mayor’s seat in the June 8 general election.
Buckhaults, who is seeking his second term as mayor, served as an alderman before his term and worked in the private sector for 45 years. Although he lived five miles outside of the city limits at one time, Buckhaults said Ellisville is his lifelong home, and he does not plan on going anywhere.
His challenger Lindsey, an Ellisville native, is a South Jones High School graduate finishing his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from William Carey University. Lindsey is also a licensed minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Lindsey said his family roots have been in Ellisville since the 1800s. He wants to bring a fresh perspective to city hall and bring unity to the city.
Candidate priorities
The candidates’ priorities for Ellisville focus on economic development within the city. Having a background in business, Buckhaults believes in running the city like a business and said he has done so for the past four years. He wants to continue focusing on budgeting, remaining fiscally responsible and planning for future infrastructure replacement.
“With the help of the city clerk, our aldermen, we are running a fiscally conservative administration,” Buckhaults said. “The city’s got to be run like a business. I think it is necessary and needed. There’s only one place where we get money, and that’s from taxpayers.”
Lindsey said some of the challenges facing Ellisville are the need for growth in infrastructure, business, making downtown radiant, unity, expanding the economy and investing in the youth.
“This should be a city where people live, grow and excel to the best of themselves,” Lindsey said. “We must take advantage of grants and federal funding to invest in educational and community outreach programs while ensuring that our city advances in technology and appearance.”
Liquor in Ellisville?
On Jan. 1, 2021 prohibition officially ended in Mississippi — almost 90 years after prohibition was abolished in the United States. Gov. Tate Reeves signed HB 1087 into law, allowing for 29 dry counties and municipalities to sell liquor in Mississippi. Residents in dry cities and counties will need to vote on the issue and pass a referendum in order to allow the sale of alcohol.
Ellisville remains in a dry county and the city allows for beer sales, but no liquor or wine. As far as whether the candidates would support a referendum, Mayor Buckhaults said that allowing liquor in Ellisville would be the will of the people if they wanted to vote for a referendum.
"It's a process that has to go through several channels first before it gets on the ballot," he said.
Lindsey said that allowing liquor in the city is a touchy subject and that it’s been voted on and failed several times.
“I’ve heard both sides, and I understand them both,” he said. “As mayor, I do understand that I serve at the will and best interests of the constituents of Ellisville."
Biggest challenges
Buckhaults said his main focus will be continuing infrastructure and operational improvements, including the massive roads project in downtown.
“We’ve made a lot of strides, paid off loans, been able to fill surpluses and purchased a new fire truck paid for up-front, ordered two new police cars and a new equipment for the water department,” Buckhaults said. “We are poised at this point to see things take off.”
Within his term, he said he helped secure $500,000 funding for the Downtown Ellisville Paving Project through the legislature in 2017. The funds were given to the city in 2019, and water and sewer and street repairs began in 2020. Buckhaults said the downtown project has been in motion since 2017.
“It doesn’t happen overnight,” Buckhaults said. “We began the infrastructure repairs in 2020, and now we are seeing the milling and paving repairs. We were also able to secure a $100,000 grant to improve lighting and curbing downtown.”
Additionally, he wants to continue replacing aging infrastructure in the city.
“There are 100-year-old pipes and lines in our city and in cities across the state,” he said. “It’s a major problem everywhere, and it’s something that needs to get done.”
Lindsey said he wants to run the office on unity, community involvement and progression. He said downtown has several buildings in disrepair that he wants to help secure grants for to make downtown better as well as focus on infrastructure needs.
“I want to be able to bring our businesses up to code and make sure our community continues to develop and that we are doing everything we can to address core issues that haven’t been addressed,” he said.
Lindsey said he wants to see Ellisville get to the next level and reach new heights.
“I can bring a more modernized approach,” Lindsey said. “I’m an innovative thinker, and I can look beyond what Ellisville is now to move this city forward.”
