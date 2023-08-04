Those who write books and those who love to read them will gather once again this August on the grounds of the state Capitol building in Jackson for what has been dubbed a literary lawn party. The annual Mississippi Book Festival will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 19.
The book festival is the brainchild of a group of book enthusiasts who were concerned that Mississippi, a state with more writers per capita than anywhere in the country, was lacking a book festival. The group gathered in 2013, determined to correct that issue.
Malcolm White, who was director of the Mississippi Arts Commission at the time, Steve Yates with University Press of Mississippi, Jere Nash among others met in the atrium of Banner Hall to figure out what they could do to present a book festival that Mississippians could be proud of. When it came time to hire a director, they were told if they wanted to get something done, they should hire Holly Lange, so they did. Lange had a history of successful event planning and management in Texas. The Austin native had lived in Jackson for many years, so she knew the area and its people well. She also had the Texas Book Festival, an annual event on the state Capitol grounds in Austin for 25 years, as a frame of reference.
Lange contacted book festival directors from around the country to get their input. One of the best pieces of advice came from Serenity Gerbman, director of The Southern Festival of Books in Nashville, who said that above all else, make sure the authors are happy.
“The writing community is small, and they communicate with each other,” said Ellen Daniels, the current executive director of the Mississippi Book Festival. “If word gets out that authors are treated well here, they’ll want to come back, and they’ll tell others who will want to come.”
The first Mississippi Book Festival, in August 2015, featured famed Mississippi author John Grisham as the headliner for the event.
“We had 2,600 people come to an outdoor event in Mississippi in August,” Daniels said.
The timing of the festival was one of the biggest questions she had when coming on board as director.
“It’s the question people ask the most, and I wondered about it myself,” she said. “It is a very hot time of year in Jackson. But at the first board meeting I attended, it all made sense.”
That’s because football and hunting seasons follow.
“No one wants to compete with SEC football or hunting season,” Daniels said. “So that knocks out the fall.”
The second reason is that authors can only be in one place at a time.
“We are not in competition with any other book festival in the country,” she said. “As a matter of fact, we follow a few large festivals, so we catch authors who are still on tour. It works out great all around for the festival to be held in August.”
While it is hot outside, there are plenty of activities indoors as well. The festival is on the grounds of the state Capitol, and inside the building, there are panel discussions all day. Additional panel discussions are across the street in Galloway Methodist Church.
“Not only is this an opportunity for people to come listen to their favorite authors in air-conditioned comfort,” Daniels said. “It is an opportunity to see one of the most beautiful buildings in the state.”
The historic Capitol is an important location for the book festival.
“The people who work there are all very excited about it,” Daniels said. “They give us free rein and the legislators are huge supporters.”
“It sends a great message about Mississippi to have the buy-in of a downtown church and the statehouse. This is a community-focused event with something for everyone.”
As the festival has grown, more venues have been added.
“We now have eight panel venues, and we can do 48 panels in one day,” Daniels said. “We also have additional writing workshop rooms.”
Besides the festival being in the heat of August, the second most common complaint is that there are so many great panels that people can’t possibly attend them all.
“That’s a positive problem to have,” Daniels said.
To be on a panel, an author must be discussing a book that has been published within the past year. However, writers are welcome to apply to be in Author’s Alley, a long, tented area on the Capitol grounds where authors rent a table for a nominal fee and sell their books.
The festival is a huge tourism event for Mississippi, with an estimated 40 percent of the audience coming from outside the state.
“Many of the authors have never been to Mississippi,” Daniels said. “They have a preconceived notion of what the state is all about – until they meet us. There is a magic and intimacy to the Mississippi Book Festival.”
Just as the festival was gaining speed and making a name for itself, the pandemic hit, and the decision was made early in 2020 to cancel that year’s festival. There were some virtual events, and that helped to keep the brand alive and keep important partnerships going. The event was again canceled in 2021, but a podcast was established with Mississippi Public Broadcasting and nearly 30 virtual Zoom sessions and 15 additional podcasts were recorded.
Daniels came on board in September 2021, so last year was her first festival as executive director. Prior to that, she had been with Lemuria bookstore for 13 years, and Fisher Galleries. She worked with the book festival as the literary director in 2019.
“I am a photographer, and I took head shots of the staff one year and I thought I should be working with these people,” she said. “Not long after that, Holly invited me to coffee and asked if I’d like to join them. It was meant to be.”
Last year, the festival generated $100,000 in book sales, and 6,400 people attended panel discussions.
“The day is just so much fun,” Daniels said. “From my point of view, I don’t even notice the heat. My adrenaline is pumping, and it just makes me feel good about the world. It’s awesome to see people come together over the common love of books.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.