Those who write books and those who love to read them will gather once again this August on the grounds of the state Capitol building in Jackson for what has been dubbed a literary lawn party. The annual Mississippi Book Festival will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 19.

The book festival is the brainchild of a group of book enthusiasts who were concerned that Mississippi, a state with more writers per capita than anywhere in the country, was lacking a book festival. The group gathered in 2013, determined to correct that issue.

