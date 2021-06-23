A Jasper County man is finally behind bars after allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend four times within a one year period. Twice in June of 2020 and in May and June 2021, Jackie White, 58, of Heidelberg allegedly shot at, beat or brandished a weapon at Stacie Reid, 49, who was at one time in a relationship with White.
White was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle on June 11 after reportedly shooting at Reid and Antonio Currie at their home. This is the fourth time White had allegedly assaulted Reid over a one-year period.
In the June 11 altercation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a shooting on County Road 33 near Heidelberg, said Sheriff Randy Johnson. Reid and Currie said they saw White standing outside of a gate at Reid’s home. When the couple thought that White had left the area, they left in Currie’s vehicle, Johnson said.
“White allegedly was standing by the gate as they left and shot at them,” Johnson said. “He got in his vehicle and followed the pair south on CR 33 and continued to shoot at them.”
White was stopped by Heidelberg police officers a short time later and taken into custody by Jasper County deputies. Since he was out on a prior felony charge, White’s bond was revoked, meaning he will have to remain in jail until the case is resolved in Jasper County Circuit Court.
See more — Jasper man charged, arrested for assault
He was arrested May 27 on similar charges — three counts of aggravated assault and one count of breaking and entering — for another altercation with Reid and Currie that sent Currie to the hospital.
White was accused of forcing entry into Reid’s home on CR 33 and pointed his gun at Reid and Whitney Daryl before shooting Currie, according to reports. At the time, Currie was trying to exit the residence when White allegedly shot him multiple times, Johnson said. Judge Stanley Storey set White’s bond at $25,000, and he bonded out.
One year before that incident, on June 26, 2020, White was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into a dwelling. Reid was the victim in that case, according to a report in the Leader-Call, after White was accused of “beating her with a gun, shooting at her, burning her and dragging her.”
The victim reportedly requested that the charges be dropped in both June 2020 incidents, so White was never prosecuted on those charges.
White shot into Reid’s home on CR 33 around 2 a.m June 26, 2020, and was arrested by Jasper County deputies the following Monday. He posted the $75,000 bond and he was transported to Jones County to face similar charges made by Reid.
A week before, on June 17, 2020, White allegedly threatened Reid and burned her with a cigarette. Reid said she was at White’s residence on Bogue Homa Lake Road and had fallen asleep outside in a chair by the pool when she allegedly woke up to White pointing a gun in her face. White reportedly proceeded to hit her in the head and mouth with the gun until she was knocked out, according to Jones County Sheriff Department reports.
White allegedly said, “You’re dead,” and that he would leave her for dead when he began to drag her and burn her with a cigarette. She was able to get to Wayne General Hospital the next day for treatment and filed charges on White June 29 with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
White was charged with aggravated domestic violence when it was learned he was incarcerated at Jasper County Jail on felony charges from the June 26 incident involving Reid. His bond was set at $50,000 July 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.