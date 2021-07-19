Laurel Little Theatre was awarded a $4,800 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants MAC awarded and will be used for operational costs for the theater.
The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Along with this MAC grant, the LL-T has just recently launched its new season and hopes the Pine Belt will continue its support by joining with their annual season memberships and Gold Patron donor support. The theater kicks off its 61st season of four productions with the new Broadway musical version of "Big Fish" that will run Aug. 6-8 and 13-15.
For information about the Mississippi Arts Commission, contact Anna Ehrgott at 601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov.
