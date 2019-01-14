A car dealership on 16th Avenue has plenty of vehicles on the lot that are loaded and ready to roll — on the back of 18-wheelers. Two car carriers were loaded up and ready to pull out from Bob Palmer’s Chancellor Motor Group on Monday morning. The dealership has been closed since last week, and rumors have been swirling about what’s going on. A man who identified himself as being with Trustmark National Bank was at the dealership in a van that appeared to have boxes full of files in them on Monday morning. He would only say that the dealership is “closed until further notice.” The dealership’s Facebook page shows a customer with a brand-new GMC pickup that he purchased on Dec. 18. No one associated with the dealership has returned messages seeking comment.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
