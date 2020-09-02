'It was an agonizing decision to make'
•
Laurel Main Street’s annual Loblolly Festival has been canceled, the group announced on its Facebook page Tuesday.
The celebration, historically on the first Saturday of October, is always a big draw for locals, tourists and out-of-town shoppers, said Judi Holifield, head of Laurel Main Street. One main reason for the cancellation was to keep the community safe — and the other obstacle was one of logistics.
“It was an agonizing decision to make,” Holifield said. “And we waited for as long as we could before making it. You cannot host a festival without vendors. Whereas we would have about 200, we had about 50 (agree to set up).”
Most vendors declined to participate because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and those set to attend would need to take measures to help prevent the spread of the virus, such as installing plastic guards at serving windows. Putting that in place for 200 vendors just wasn’t feasible.
“It became clear that we could not provide the safety and security needed to host such an outdoor event,” Holifield said. “And it’s a non-ticketed event, so you can’t control the size of the crowd. … Crowd sizes are being limited by our government, so we had a long conversation about it. But at the end of the day, the safety of our citizens, and the fact that we couldn’t have the participation from people we needed to host it, led to the cancellation.”
All vendors who’d signed up will be refunded, Holifield said.
As for future downtown events, Wine Down is still scheduled for Sept. 18, but nothing is certain, Holifield said.
“We talked about other things,” she said. “Do we host a tree-lighting this year? Well, choirs aren’t singing. We don’t know at this moment. We’re going to wait and see if this pandemic ends. We are looking at all aspects to ensure the safety of our community. We hope that 2021 will be a better year.”
Main Street is still planning to have the annual Scarecrow Harvest contest in downtown.
