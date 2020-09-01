The annual Loblolly Festival, the largest street festival in Laurel, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is historically on the first Saturday of October.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the 2020 Loblolly Festival has been canceled. We will still proceed with our annual Scarecrow Harvest, so we hope you'll #GetDowntown and enjoy," Laurel Main Street wrote on its Facebook page.
Read more in Thursday's print edition of the Leader-Call
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.