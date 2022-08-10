Local artist Adam Trest’s work is being featured at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in Meridian through Nov. 5.
Trest, who illustrated “Home Town” co-host Erin Napier’s debut children’s novel “The Lantern House,” said it is his first solo exhibition in a museum.
“We are really excited about it,” said Trest, whose exhibit opened July 26. “I’ve been working with the muse- um for over a year to get this together.”
The exhibit, titled “Mississippi Lost and Found,” explores the state’s different regions from its natural flora and fauna to wildlife.
“I worked with marine biologist Sabrina Cummings to display species that some people may not be familiar with, such as the gopher tortoise and the sandhill crane,” Trest said. “I felt like it was
my opportunity to high- light these threatened species.”
The exhibit displays eight pieces, highlighting Mississippi’s landscapes and wildlife from the red bluffs to the coastal plains, Trest said.
“(What inspired me) was thinking about the great artists and foundation of artists that we have in our state,” Trest said.
Women in Business Forum set for Aug. 25
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will host a program featuring women leaders who have left their mark on their business community at Sanderson Farms Headquarters at 127 Flynt Road.
The forum begins at 11 a.m. with registration, fol- lowed by a panel discussion featuring Caroline Burks of Guild & Gentry, Lora Adcock of Lora Douglas Jewelry and Hillary Steinwinder of Longleaf Tea Co. Anyone with a question they would like answered by the panel, email christ@edajones.com to have your question asked during the panel
A keynote address will be given by Wendy and Julia Putt of Fresh Cut Catering and Floral.
The forum will highlight issues facing working women, in addition to providing tips from your local peers on the challenges they have overcome along their journeys to success.
Men are encouraged to at- tend and network and learn. Those who supervise women or have women colleagues or clients are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.