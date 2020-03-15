Veterans Memorial Museum Closing for two weeks
Due to fears of the coronavirus, the Veterans Memorial Museum is closed for at least two weeks. The closure took effect Friday.
For more information, visit the Veterans Museum Facebook page.
Chamber of Commerce
suspending meetings, events
Due to the concern and precautionary measures already being taken to control the spread of COVID-19, the Chamber is suspending all of our meetings and events through the end of March. We will continue to monitor this unprecedented situation and reference the advice of our government agencies and elected officials as decisions are made about Chamber meetings and events scheduled for April and beyond.
Our staff will continue to be available to serve you, and we encourage you to call, 601-649-3031 or 601-335-4828, or e-mail our team, info@edajones.com, with any questions, issues or inquiries.
Library programs being canceled
Beginning Saturday, Laurel-Jones County Library System, Inc., which includes both Laurel-Jones County Library and Ellisville Public Library, will be canceling all Children’s, Genealogy, and AARP Tax Aide until further notice. This decision is based on the recommendation of the Mississippi State Department of Health due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Please check the library's social media outlets and its website www.laurel.lib.ms.us for further updates as they become available. The March 28 meeting of the Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization,
which takes place at the library, is canceled. For more information,
call 601-428-4313 ext. 111.
