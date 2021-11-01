A Laurel company will be responsible for renovating a building that harbors historical significance in the city.
Larry J. Sumrall Contractors submitted the winning bid of $172,900 for Oak Park Alumni House Project, beating out Truckla Services ($181,000) and Nobles ($308,500), and the City Council unanimously approved the company to do the work. The city took over ownership of the Queensburg building earlier this year after the alumni association of the school proposed the acquisition to city officials, Mayor Johnny Magee said at the time.
Architect Michael McKinnon was hired to design and oversee the renovation, which will include replacing the exterior siding and doing work on the interior along with HVAC upgrades and making the facility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Once renovations are complete, the building and grounds will be maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department and available for rental, like the Train Depot and Cameron Center.
“This will be something the community can enjoy,” Ward 4 Councilman George Carmichael said. “It’s going to be a nice place. We’re excited about it.”
In its most recent meeting, the council also unanimously agreed to:
- Increase the trash trailer rental fee from $250 to $300 per month, and a fee of $10 per day after one month. Public Works requested the increase because the cost of grinding limbs, tree trunks and stumps has gone up along with the price of disposal;
- Allow the Laurel Fire Department to apply for a $3,500 State Farm Safety Grant that will be used to purchase smoke detectors and fire extinguishers to educate homeowners on fire safety;
- The purchase of .27 of an acre of surplus city property near what was described as “Plant Addition” for lone bidder Danny Rasberry at a cost of $1,501 and the advertisement to accept sealed bids for surplus city property described as the southern portion of the alleyway between North 16th and 15th avenues east of 1518 West 12th St.;
- Pay travel expenses for Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer to Biloxi for the Deep South Turf Expo ($1,230), Council Clerk Sharon King and Deputy City Clerks Laurel Stewart and Cindy Pitts to Flowood for the Mississippi Municipal Clerks Association Winter Education Conference ($2,430 total);
- Travel to Grand Isle, La., for members of the fire and police departments to deliver disaster-relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ida;
- Accept a $50 donation from Mary Randolph Cary for DIY classes at the B.E. Murphy Senior Center;
- Close out the contract with Allen Construction on the Iris Drive Bridge Replacement Project
The council unanimously agreed to have the parks and recreation department clean the following properties that the Inspection Department deemed a “menace to the public health and safety” and bill the property owner:
- 1204 Spriggs St., Terrence Anderson;
- 1151 Hillcrest Dr., B&D Enterprises;
- 8 Donald Dr., B&D Enterprises;
- 3611 Audubon Dr., Debra Williamson;
- 316 Jefferson St., Velma Falls Estate;
- 818 North Meridian Ave.,
- Geneva Campbell Estate;
- 701 North 1st Ave., Melissa Hankins;
- 2447 North 1st Ave., Eli Valadez Sr.;
- 124 West 19th St., Fredrick Lawrence et al;
- 2020 Lindsey Ave., Lennette and Willie May Jr.;
- 108 Chestnut St., Willie Walker Sr. and Willie Walker Jr.;
- 214 Pine St., Betty Vreeland
The council OK’d 13 lot-cleaning assessments that ranged from $97.50 to $1,035. A public hearing was set for the Nov. 16 meeting at City Hall for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed “a menace to the public health and safety” by the Inspection Department:
- 604 West 26th St., Madeline Mitchell;
- Overgrown lot south of 621 Cherry Lane, David Huff;
- 2044 North 2nd Ave., Ronnie Brunson;
- 1419 North 3rd Ave., Douglas Beech Estate.
The council’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. today Tuesday) at City Hall.
