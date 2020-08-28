Price Cook, owner of Gold Mine Pawn & Gun in Laurel, said the store’s gun sales are up “100 percent” as the U.S. presidential election looms.
Today is the second day of Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday, meaning taxes aren’t collected on gun sales and ammunition through midnight Sunday. It also includes hunting supplies like archery equipment, firearm and archery accessories, hearing protection, holsters, belts and slings. Gun sellers like Gold Mine, Top Dollar Pawn in Laurel and 84 Express in Ellisville are anticipating a busy weekend.
However, guns haven’t been easy to obtain, said 84 Express owner Jim Knotts. For one, Remington filed bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And overall, “you’re just not get ting very many.”
“Sales are just through the roof when we get them in stock,” he said. “There’s less production, and sales are up. You just take what manufacturers can send you every week.”
He and Cook both said the possibility of Joe Biden’s election is a factor in the skyrocketing sales. Another factor is the riots that ensued after the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
“The rioting has stimulated what we’ve seen so far, combined with the election,” Cook said. “We always have a boom around election time. But with the riots, people are scared. I’ve sold more guns to first-time gun owners since January than I have in three years combined.”
Cook said there is no specific demographic for these rising sales — “Twenty-one to 80, Black... White, Hispanic, there’s no divide. It’s pretty diverse.”
Jamey Cooley at Top Dollar Pawn Shop made similar statements: many first-time gun owners are buying, even older residents who are afraid to be alone.
“I won’t say people are more scared, but they’re more aware with social media becoming widespread,” Cooley said. “There’s always an uptick in gun sales on an election year. There are more gun sales when a Democrat is in office. That’s just the nature of the beast.”
Even still, he said, this year is different.
“It’s been the biggest gun-selling year by far,” Cooley said.
The Mississippi Legislature passed the tax-free weekend in 2014.
