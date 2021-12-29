Drivers in Jones County are reminded that the sheriff’s department and Laurel Police Department are continuing daily participation in the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” national impaired driving enforcement campaign.
“We are conducting Special Traffic Enforcement Program details daily from 4 p.m. until 7 the next morning,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “These overtime details are funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.”
Just after the detail began on Tuesday, deputies stopped a woman whose blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit of .08 percent, he said. He was
referring to Lora Brooks, 45, of Osyka, who was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before 5 p.m. for DUI-refusal to take test and for a seatbelt violation.
“Removing that impaired driver from our roadways may have saved one or more lives.” Berlin said. The “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign continues through New Year’s Day. Campaign results will be announced later next week.
