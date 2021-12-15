The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Laurel Police Department are participating in the national “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign that begins on Friday and ends on Saturday, Jan. 1.
The departments will have extra patrols on duty during that time looking for impaired drivers, and the overtime the officers receive will be paid for by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
“Our deputies will be working overtime DUI saturation patrols and safety checkpoints in order to remove alcohol- and/or drug-impaired drivers from our roadways,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
More than 10,000 people die annually in impaired-driving crashes, he noted.
“Our goal during this campaign is to try to apprehend every impaired driver and stop them from injuring or killing other travelers on our roadways and also themselves,” Berlin said.
Extra LPD officers will be assigned to the city to help make its roadways safer during the holiday season “by getting impaired drivers off our streets,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “Please help us by having a designated driver during outings where alcohol is consumed and insisting upon designated drivers if you host a holiday party.
“The Laurel Police Department wants all of our citizens safe as we go into 2022 together.”
LPD statistics from an Impaired Driver Grant and Traffic Services Grant continue to show positive results for the community, Cox pointed out.
In November, the LPD issued 258 tickets, apprehended four fugitives, made four drug arrests, three felony arrests and three DUI arrests as a direct result of the overtime pay funded by that grant.
“We want all of our citizens to have a safe holiday season, and having extra officers out on the street helps make that possible,” Cox said. “These grants give us that ability.”
