Law enforcement agencies across Jones County will be participating in the 2023 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday at Ellisville State School.
Law enforcement officers will join with Special Olympics athletes to carry the torch through the Ellisville State School campus. Anyone wanting to participate in the Torch Run as well is asked to enter the ESS campus at the entrance on Highway 590. There is no charge to participate and attendees may run, jog, walk or ride the course or cheer on participants from the sidelines.
