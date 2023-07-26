Commissioner Tom King of the Southern Transportation District has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation projects in south Mississippi, including two in Jones County that total $21 million.
“A tremendous amount of infrastructure work is taking place throughout the southeastern region of the state this summer during peak construction season,” King said. “More construction work is in action thanks to increased funding from the Mississippi Legislature and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As you see orange barrels and roadside workers this summer, remember to slow down, put away distractions and be patient. Better road and travel conditions will be the result of this work.”
A $14 million project to overlay U.S. 84 in Jones County from the beginning of state maintenance in Laurel, just west of I-59, to the Wayne County line was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders of Laurel and is expected to be completed this fall. Mainline paving is complete from the Tallahalla Creek bridge to the Wayne County line, and work continues on driveways, county roads and crossovers, according to a press release from MDOT.
A $7 million project to widen and overlay of Highway 29, from west of I-59 to the intersection of Highway 28, is also under way in Jones County. Milling and paving is being done on I-59 ramps and permanent striping is being installed on Highway 29. This lottery-funded project was awarded to Warren Paving of Hattiesburg and is expected to be complete in the fall.
Here’s an overview of other projects in the area:
• A safety improvement project is ongoing in Forrest County on I-59. This $66.7 million project stretches 14 miles from the Lamar County line to just south of Moselle in Jones County. Crews are currently grading and paving at the Monroe Road interchange as well as grading south of the interchange. Curbs and drainage structures are also being installed. This project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders and is expected to be complete in 2024.
• A bridge replacement project is underway to replace the Highway 42 bridge over Tallahalla Creek in Perry County. The $17 million project was awarded to Cotton Creek Transport of Laurel. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the fall.
• A $4.2 million project is underway on Highway 43 in Pearl River County to replace the Hogpen Branch Bridge. The contract was awarded to Chris Albritton Construction of Laurel and is expected to wrap up spring 2024.
• A $37 million project to mill and overlay I-59 from just north of the Louisiana state line to McNeill. is also ongoing. The project was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill of Picayune and is expected to be completed by early 2024.
• A $41 million safety improvement project on U.S. 49 is nearing completion in Forrest County. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road. The contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia and is expected to wrap up in fall 2023.
• A $13 million project to mill and overlay 7 miles of I-59 from just south of the Hillsdale interchange to the Lamar County line is under way. Warren Paving is expected to complete the project this summer.
• Work began this spring on a project to grade, drain, bridge and pave approximately 9 miles of Highway 57 from I-10 to Vancleave. The project will widen SR 57 from two to four lanes and create a new four-lane alignment near the Vancleave area. The project is expected to alleviate congestion in the area and expand the capacity of the roadway, which is a hurricane evacuation route. The $212.6 million project was awarded to W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Company of Jackson and is expected to wrap up in 2027.
• Paving work is complete on a project to mill and overlay I-10 from the Hancock County line to Wolf Creek Bridge. This nearly $6 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving.
• Following damage sustained by Hurricane Zeta, traffic signals and information technology equipment are being repaired or replaced at 42 intersections along U.S. 90 from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi. Work on high priority signals in Gulfport and Biloxi is complete, and the contractor is working from east to west to complete groups of intersections. New cable, conduit and ITS components are being installed. The $5 million project was awarded to Webster Electric of Collinsville. Work is expected to be complete in spring 2024.
A similar project is now underway in Harrison County to repair or replace traffic signals and information technology equipment at 51 signalized intersections along U.S. 49, I-10, I-110, Highway 605 and Highway 67. The contractor is performing night work and currently replacing signal equipment on U.S. 49 and Highway 605, focusing on cable span intersections. This $3.4 million project was awarded to Powell Construction Services of Vancleave and is expected to wrap up in spring 2024
• An overlay project on Highway 63 is now complete in George County from Sally Parker Road to U.S. 98. The $7.6 million project was awarded to Warren Paving.
• A $4.27 million project to replace two bridges on Highway 145 in Clarke County is underway. The project was awarded to T.L. Wallace and should be completed in 2024.
• An overlay project to pave 5 miles of U.S. 90 in Hancock County from Rifle Range Road to Lower Bay Road is complete. This $6 million project was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill.
• A $2.3 million project is underway to pave 4.6 miles of Highway 614 from Highway 63 to Highway 614. The project was awarded to Warren Paving and is expected to be completed in fall 2023.
MDOT recently launched a new project-update webpage that aims to keep the public informed regarding significant, active projects. The webpage provides up-to-date information on project timelines, progress and any potential road closures or detours that may be associated with the project. Access the MDOT projects webpage by visiting GoMDOT.com/Projects.
Drivers can stay updated with live travel information by downloading the MDOT Traffic mobile app, visiting MDOTtraffic.com and following @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.