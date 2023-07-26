Commissioner Tom King of the Southern Transportation District has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation projects in south Mississippi, including two in Jones County that total $21 million.

“A tremendous amount of infrastructure work is taking place throughout the southeastern region of the state this summer during peak construction season,” King said. “More construction work is in action thanks to increased funding from the Mississippi Legislature and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As you see orange barrels and roadside workers this summer, remember to slow down, put away distractions and be patient. Better road and travel conditions will be the result of this work.”

mdot construction

The Highway 42 bridge over the Tallahalla Creek is expected to be replaced this autumn. (Photo from MDOT)

