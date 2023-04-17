A pair of local educators have received $1,000 graduate scholarships from the Mississippi  Professional Educators. 

Krystal Husser, a lead teacher and interventionist at South Jones Elementary, earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University and her master’s in elementary education from William Carey University. A member of MPE since 2005, she is pursuing a specialist degree in educational leadership at the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.