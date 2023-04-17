A pair of local educators have received $1,000 graduate scholarships from the Mississippi Professional Educators.
Krystal Husser, a lead teacher and interventionist at South Jones Elementary, earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University and her master’s in elementary education from William Carey University. A member of MPE since 2005, she is pursuing a specialist degree in educational leadership at the University of Mississippi.
Elisabeth Jolly, a kindergarten teacher at Glade Elementary, earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Mississippi. A member of MPE since 2019, she is pursuing a master’s degree in dyslexia therapy at William Carey.
Founded in 1979, the MPE is Mississippi’s largest organization for professional educators, serving approximately 12,500 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE awards up to 20 scholarships every year in the amount of $1,000 each to members who wish to pursue graduate level studies at a college or university in Mississippi. For more, visit www.mpe.org.
