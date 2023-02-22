The Jones County S.A.L.T. (Seniors And Lawmen Together) Council hosted a Senior Safety Give-A-Way inside the Jones County Tax Assessor’s Office building this month. They were able to give away items such as smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, light bulbs, extension cords, batteries, large house numbers and door locks — plus a snack lunch — for more than 100 seniors from the community. The Jones County TRIAD — an organization that consists of local law enforcement and AARP — received $2,500 in grant funding from the Mississippi Leadership Council on Aging through the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Board of Supervisors to pay for the items. Some elderly residents who are home-bound had family members pick up items for them, said SALT/TRIAD President Deborah Warren. “Special thanks to all our council members and volunteers and participants from the Sheriff Department, Laurel Police Department, District Attorney’s Office, Laurel Senior Center, AARP, Emergency Communications, Board of Supervisors, the fire departments, B & B Consultants and Women Who Fear God Ministries,” Warren added. From left, TRIAD Secretary Ronnie McGilberry, Irene Bradford, Synthia McDonald, Laurel Senior Center Director Lula Cooley, Annie Gaines, Everlyn McCormick, Elder McCormick and Barbara Booth were among the volunteers giving away items, along with Warren, Lillian McDonald, J.W. Ellis and Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Teya Cooper of the Laurel Police Department. (Photo submitted)
