The Jones County Economic Development Authority hosted a graduation ceremony for the Future Leaders of Jones County program. Twenty-four students from five area high schools received completion certificates, honor cords and pins after presenting their final projects.
Jonathan Strickler, president of The First Bank in Laurel, said this year, students were given the opportunity to work with nonprofit organizations.
“Between the tornadoes we had in December 2019 and the other on Easter, our community has been hit hard, and our nonprofits needed some help,” Strickler said. “We decided to let the participants go rogue and pick their own project.”
The students split into five teams to complete their projects and serve different nonprofits in Jones County. Team Vegetable Baskets constructed planter boxes for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter in Laurel. Northeast Jones High School student Lunden Nolen said her group chose DAFS because the group consisted of all girls.
“We made flyers for the donations, purchased supplies and planted the vegetables at the shelter,” she said. “We also made gift baskets for all of the lovely women and we had to send out the flyers for donations.”
The group received $400 in donations and used $150 to create the vegetable boxes and donated the rest to the shelter. Team Glory House created a prayer garden for that charitable ministry. They cleaned the area, planted flowers and shrubs for missionaries to use during their stay at The Glory House.
Team Hunger Heroes partnered with Christian Food Mission, organizing a donation drive to get 1,000 cans of food. The group got 1,023 cans donated to their drive. Team Bread of Life Food Pantry helped restore Houston Road Baptist Church by painting rooms and moving furniture. They also were able to receive a donation of 300 cans of food.
After having their project changed four times or rescheduled, Team Main Street helped clean the Main Street Laurel food cart and restock it then helped with Crawfest April 17.
The Future Leaders of Jones County is a leadership development program for 11th-grade students. They attend sessions and work in groups to complete a project. The Association for Excellence in Education and the Community Development Foundation of Jones County sponsor the Future Leaders of Jones County program, along with businesses.
Graduates of the program include:
• Laurel Christian School: Ashlyn Albritton, Bert Bassi, Grant Carmichael, Neeley Robertson and Anne Marie Sullivan
• Laurel High School: Ta’Kyra Daniels, Jordan Hardy and Michelle Jeronimo
•Northeast Jones High School: Olivia Burchfield, Shea Graham, Lunden Nolen, Kenvin Osorio and Larry Thomas
• South Jones High School: Davis Brown, Kelsey Lawrence, Diver Purvis, Taylor Robinson, Matthew Smith and Isaac Walters
• West Jones High School: Haley James, Allie McMahon, Mariana Orr, Kendorean Russell and Kency Sanders.
