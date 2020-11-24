New Stage Theatre producer Hunter Arnold kicked off the holiday season early by announcing that a special filmed version of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic “A Christmas Carol” will be released worldwide on Saturday, Nov. 28 and will be offered through Jan. 3. This streaming video will benefit New Stage Theatre as well as other community, amateur, regional theaters across the country that have been devastated by the pandemic.
The one-man performance stars one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, and it is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden.
New Stage Theatre is a partner through a joint project between Arnold’s TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse and On The Stage.
The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to new life as Mays plays more than 50 roles in a master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of Arden, one of Broadway’s most imaginative directors. Staged exclusively for this film, the must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays. A Christmas Carol was filmed at New York’s United Palace, chosen to preserve the power of the theatrical storytelling Mays and Arden have created.
Purchase a ticket from On the Stage streaming through the New Stage Theatre website portal. Tickets are $50, a portion of which will benefit New Stage.
Participants will receive an email from On the Stage with a viewing link and they will have 24 hours to watch the performance after activating the link beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
