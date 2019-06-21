Many people do not realize that just like on your skin, you can have a freckle in or on your eye. It is called a nevus (or nevi if more than one), which, by definition, means “a birthmark or mole of the skin.”
A nevus can occur on the clear skin of the eye called the conjunctiva, on the colored part of your eye called your iris, or in the back of the eye deep to your retina, in your choroid. If the nevus is located on the conjunctiva or iris, it can often been seen with the naked eye, but if it is in the back of the eye, the only way to know is to have a dilated eye exam by an eye doctor!
Eye nevi, like a mole on your skin, are made up of melanocytes. Melanocytes are cells that produce the pigment that provides the color for your eyes, hair and skin. When these cells clump together, they form nevi. Nevi on the outside of your eye include pigmented spots on the conjunctiva and the iris.
A conjunctival nevus is common, and can range in color from light yellow to darker brown, and may change over time. These are usually not cancerous, but it is important that your eye doctor monitors them over time. Iris nevi are small brown spots on the iris, and are also usually non-cancerous. But again, it is important for your eye doctor to check them regularly to assess for changes or the development of new concerning features.
Nevi in the back of your eye are called choroidal nevi. The choroid is the layer of the eye underneath the retina, and can only be seen during an eye exam.
About 5 percent to 13 percent of U.S. adults have a choroidal nevus and they are much more common in Caucasian patients compared to African American and Hispanic patients. Actually, Caucasian race is the only known risk factor.
So what is the significance of knowing you have a choroidal nevus? Well, there is a small potential for these to evolve into melanoma (cancer) over time. Unlike a freckle or mole on your skin that you can monitor yourself for changes, only your eye doctor can tell if the choroidal nevus has changed over time. There are certain features that are concerning for a melanoma, as opposed to a benign freckle, and your eye doctor will know what to look for. If your eye doctor finds a choroidal nevus, often a picture of the nevus is taken with a special camera, and the size and features of the nevus will dictate the frequency of follow up visits.
Typically, eye nevi do not need to be removed or treated unless they are causing changes in your vision, or if your doctor suspects it to be cancerous. They usually do not cause symptoms, but very rarely, choroidal nevi may leak fluid or be associated with abnormal blood vessels that bleed — these scenarios may lead to decreased vision, flashes of lights, and retinal detachment. In those situations, treatment would be initiated.
If your eye doctor suspects cancer, then you would likely be referred to an ocular oncologist who specializes in eye cancers.
Since usually asymptomatic, the majority of choroidal nevi are found on routine eye exams, which is another reason why I stress the importance of adults to have full eye exams yearly, even if you’re not having any problems. It is important to identify patients who have eye nevi and monitor them regularly for changes to ensure cancer does not develop.
And if you’ve noticed a spot on the outside of your eye that looks like a freckle, get it checked out by your eye doctor! It is always better to be safe than sorry!
