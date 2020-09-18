Pine Belt Mental Health helped almost 3,000 Jones Countians in Fiscal Year 2020, agency officials told the Board of Supervisors in their annual report at the most recent meeting.
“We helped people from age 3 to the elderly,” said Mona Gautier, executive director of PBMH.
The number of people assisted was down a bit from the previous year because the agency was forced to “switch to telehealth in March,” after COVID-19 shut down many facilities, and “access to the Internet was an issue.”
Even with those restrictions and limitations, PBMH was able to provide more than 75,000 services for 2,819 Jones Countians during the fiscal year, Gautier reported. The agency operates Clearview Recovery Center to help drug addicts and it offers crisis services and training at schools at no cost.
PBMH also provided Crisis Intervention Team training for 15 law enforcement officials last year. The agency employs 187 people in Jones County, Gautier said.
“They’re great to work with,” Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin said of PBMH. “I couldn’t do my job without them.”
Board President Johnny Burnett added, “They help in ways that most people don’t even know about. We appreciate what you do for the community.”
Longtime PBMH board member Carey Hauenstein thanked supervisors for their ongoing support of the agency.
“We’re one of the top three (agencies) in the state,” he said. “They do a great job. With a bigger budget, we’d be No. 1.”
In another health-related matter, supervisors decided to keep community centers closed until the end of the month. The board will re-evaluate that decision at the first meeting of October.
“People are not wearing their masks,” Burnett said, citing the number of cases in the county and Gov. Tate Reeves’ suggestions about slowing the spread of the virus.
Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said that election commissioners hope to get some extra time to go in to the community centers that serve as voting precincts to set up and sanitize them before the Nov. 3 election.
Poll workers will get an extra $50 each — $175 instead of $125 — for the extra work that they’ll have to do on Election Day this year, Brooks said. The extra cash is being provided from federal CARES Act funds.
It’s possible that voters who use the Oak Park precinct will have to cast their ballots somewhere else, but they will be notified by mail 30 days before the election if there is a change, Brooks said. The move was being discussed because the precinct is small and “doesn’t allow for proper social distancing,” Brooks explained. The alternative location that was being discussed is only “about two blocks away,” she added.
In another COVID-19-related change, the board agreed to designate South Central Place as the temporary location for Jones County Circuit Court trials that are scheduled for this month. That location, which is the old Walmart (next to Kroger) on 16th Avenue, is large enough to allow jurors to spread out.
Supervisors also celebrated the long-awaited reopening of the Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing bridge at the city limits of Ellisville.
They also granted utility permits to companies to do work along county roads with the understanding that they would fix anything they tear up. That stipulation was requested by Supervisor Phil Dickerson. Permits were approved for Telepak Networks, Inc., on Shady Grove-Moss, Lower Myrick and Freedom road and to CenterPoint Energy for work on Don Curt and Phillips roads.
There was a request to add Mann Broadhead Road in Beat 3 back to the road registry after it was abandoned in 1991. The owner of the property would have to remove a gate that was on it, the board agreed, and Supervisors David Scruggs and Larry Dykes agreed to go inspect it.
There was also a request to change a name on the road registry from Garden Drive to Garden Road to match what’s on the sign.
The board also approved donations of $250 for a Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma Club cornhole tournament at Dixie Golf Club and $150 for the Laurel High School football program.
In another matter, an unclaimed body at South Central Regional Medical Center will be cremated at county expense, supervisors agreed. Efforts to reach family members of the deceased were unsuccessful, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said.
The board’s next meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.