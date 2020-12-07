Jones County Sheriff’s Department victims’ advocates Priscilla Pitts and Reagan Smith, along with 4 Girls Boutique and Tanning, are sponsoring “Adopt A Single Mom Angel Tree 2020.” Single mothers are facing a difficult Christmas without help. Anyone who can is asked to stop by 4 Girls Boutique and Tanning (1600 Highway 15 North, Laurel) and choose a gift recipient to help make their Christmas brighter. All gifts for these single moms are needed by Monday, Dec. 21. Thanks for your help and support! From left, JCSD Deputy Eddie Pitts, Priscilla Pitts and JCSD Deputy Brandon Gregory. (Photo submitted)
