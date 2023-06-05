Friday evening felt familiar for those in attendance at Mustang Stadium. Longtime head coach Scott Pierson took the field with his players around 6 o’clock, surrounded by friends and family who have supported them each fall for the past two decades.
This time, however, it wasn’t for pregame warmups. Competing in green and gold is now only a cherished memory for most of them, as is the case for Pierson, who put down the reins in retirement this spring after 21 years of guiding the Mustangs. This time, they were gathering to celebrate the legacy left by West Jones’ winningest football coach.
And what a legacy it is. Pierson led the Mustangs to six district titles, two South State championships and one golden ball that gleamed in the sunset during Friday’s celebration. Few words seemed more fitting than those inscribed on the plaque presented to Pierson by booster club president Josh Nichols, a longtime sports writer and passionate fan who had the best seat in the house for many of the old ball coach’s 195 wins.
“It says, ‘A truly great coach is hard to find, difficult to part with and impossible to forget.’ I didn’t write that, I’ll admit, but I thought it was very fitting for Scott Pierson,” Nichols said. “He’ll always be a legend at West Jones.”
The booster club also gifted Pierson a set of golf clubs to enjoy during retirement, to which he joked, “Now we’ve gotta find someone who can swing.”
Generations of players were there to reminisce about all the times they battled on the gridiron with the Mustangs. Some, such as Class of 2004 quarterback Brett Hyatt, shared stories from Pierson’s earliest days in Soso, when the Mustangs emerged as one of the most electrifying high school football teams in all of Mississippi.
“He got here during my junior year, and he changed the culture of everything we did here,” Hyatt recalled. “Those were probably two of the best years of my life. Just to go from a place of low expectation to being a contender that expects to win, that instilled a lot of confidence and pride in all of us.
“Whatever you want to call it, that magic we had … that was pretty special.”
Hyatt shared with fellow former quarterback Alan Follis that he was in the stands at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson when the Class of 2020 signal-caller led West Jones to its first state championship in program history. Follis, who remembers cheering on the Mustangs as a kid back when the roles were reversed, believes what he and his teammates accomplished during “the COVID season” was the fruit of all the labor invested by everyone Pierson inspired to chase greatness.
“He knows how to get the most out of his players in the best ways. Sometimes it’s cracking jokes, and sometimes it’s being tough,” Follis said. “He’s been a very successful coach for a long time, so being able to play a part in achieving that for him and for us was awesome.”
When asked about the keys to his success, Pierson once said he decided early on in his career that he wanted to surround himself with coaches he felt were better than he was. His right-hand man for 15 years was Wayne Graves, who recalled the time Pierson talked him into getting back in the saddle for what became an unforgettable ride with the Mustangs.
“When he came here, I had actually been out of coaching for a year. I came in one day from hunting, which was what I loved to do, and he was sitting in my driveway,” Graves recalled with a chuckle. “That was where it all started, and I was really blessed to work with him for a really long time. All these people who came out here this evening, he made an impression on their lives and he made an impression on me. He’s just a good man and a good friend.”
Warmly greeting everyone from start to finish was Pierson, who shared memories from his first days at West Jones just as vividly as those from his last. For him, the celebration was a reflection of what he truly aspired to achieve as a coach — not the wins, the trophies nor the recognition, but the bonds that brought them all back together for another special Friday night at Mustang Stadium.
“It’s overwhelming. All of them are appreciative of the impact I’ve had on them, but in essence, they’ve had a bigger impact on me,” Pierson said. “The kids, their moms and dads and all the relationships I’ve built, that’s what it’s about. That’s what I believe I’ll miss the most. Like I’ve said for a long time, I love the game of football, but what I love most about it is how it brings people together.”
Though he won’t be leading the Mustangs into battle from the sideline this fall, Pierson said he plans to continue serving them at each home game in a new capacity. And he won’t be that hard to find. Just follow your nose.
“I’ll be flipping the hamburgers,” Pierson said with a grin. “They recruited me the other day, so I’ll be the guy over there on the grill, doing my time.”
