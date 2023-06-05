Friday evening felt familiar for those in attendance at Mustang Stadium. Longtime head coach Scott Pierson took the field with his players around 6 o’clock, surrounded by friends and family who have supported them each fall for the past two decades.

This time, however, it wasn’t for pregame warmups. Competing in green and gold is now only a cherished memory for most of them, as is the case for Pierson, who put down the reins in retirement this spring after 21 years of guiding the Mustangs. This time, they were gathering to celebrate the legacy left by West Jones’ winningest football coach.

6.6 2 Pierson and Hyatt.jpg

Pierson and Hyatt
6.6 1 Pierson and Follis.jpg

Pierson and Follis

