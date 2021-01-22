Before all this COVID-19 “mess” gained momentum, we had the opportunity to travel to Little Rock, Ark., to join many of my former co-workers to pay tribute to my retiring former bossman.
Scott “Big” Bigelow had become one of my heroes over the years. He was born in the “Show Me” state (Missouri), and currently calls Arkansas home. Wherever Scott went, he made things better and got things done!
During the Vietnam era, Scott traveled all over the world helping the war effort by serving in the U.S. Air Force. After the war, he worked for various industries, mostly the paint industry, and worked for Valspar paint company (and its associate companies) for about three decades. Lucky for them.
After a week of planning (using the famous Family Vacation Checklist — to be updated soon to account for our new COVID-19 world), and making hotel reservations, we loaded the car, piled in and took off. We survived about 50 miles of road construction through Jackson and crossed the serene Mississippi River at Vicksburg.
We stopped at the Louisiana Welcome Center on I-20 near Mound, then headed north from Tallulah on Highway 65. It was a beautiful, peaceful, serene drive, with big farms stretching as far as the eye could see. Paralleling Highway 65 was a seemingly abandoned railroad track that was loaded with tank cars that stretched for miles and miles. It made me think of my late granddaddy Graham, who worked on the railroad most of his life.
We passed through the calm and quiet towns of Transylvania (!) and Lake Providence (where my newlywed parents briefly lived many moons ago) before reaching the outskirts of Lake Village, Ark.
Lake Village is located in a beautiful part of the country and is adjacent to a huge oxbow body of water named Lake Chicot. Lake Village has an excellent Visitors’ Center that is not to be missed. The location, the scenery and the people working there are first class all the way! When you stop by there, please tell Dorothy and Norma that the Laurel couple said hello!
Finally, after about 300 miles of road construction in and around Pine Bluff, we reached our destination. Little Rock is a big ol’ town, in this country boy’s eyes. After some weird maneuvering (thank you, Lord, for good maps) through heavy traffic, we pulled into a parking garage and checked into the hotel. Our room was on the sixth floor, facing west and we got there just in time for a beautiful sunset.
The Bigelow Tribute was at the Flying Saucer Restaurant, which was within walking distance of the hotel. We had the best time there. The food, the service and the fellowship were just right. I reconnected with many former coworkers from all over the country.
Scott got his well-deserved tribute/roast. Scott was there with a beautiful, much younger lady who he claimed was his wife. Scott took the tribute/roast with a big smile on his face. A good time was had by all. We slept real good that night.
Being somewhat of a tight-wad, and after only one night in a real hotel room, we headed back to Laurel. Since I retired a little bit ahead of Scott, I had to pay for the hotel room ($138.80) and gas ($60.12) out of my own pocket. Donations are welcome!
•
Mark Clark lives in Laurel. Feedback or comments are welcome at garymarkclark@yahoo.com, or GMC c/o The Laurel Leader-Call, 318 North Magnolia, Laurel, MS 39440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.