A Laurel chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meets 12:10-1 p.m. daily and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the AA Clubhouse at 626 North Magnolia St. Nightly meetings are 7-8 p.m. weekdays except Sunday and Wednesday. The group’s name is “Live Easy But Think First” and the motto is: “If you wish to drink, that is your business. If you want to stop, that’s ours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.