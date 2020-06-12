Absentee voting for the House of Representatives District 88 seat is ongoing at the circuit clerk’s offices at the courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon the next two Saturdays, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks reminded voters.
The election will be on Tuesday, June 23. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. the following Jones County precincts: Big Creek, Centerville, Currie, Gitano, Hebron, Soso, Glade, Myrick, Powers, Ovett, Rustin, Tuckers Crossing, Antioch, Landrum, Blackwell, Johnson, Moselle, Rainey, Sand Hill, Shelton and Union.
Candidates in the non-partisan race are Jason Dykes, Robin Robinson and Michael Walker. The seat was vacated when Ramona Blackledge resigned just weeks after being elected because the House leadership ruled that longtime Jones County tax assessor/collector could not collect her legislative pay and her state retirement.
