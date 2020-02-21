The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accidental shooting Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. in the Ovett community.
The female victim was reportedly shot in the back before being transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. The victim’s family and JCSD declined to comment but confirmed the victim is OK.
EMServ and Ovett Fire and Rescue assisted on the call.
