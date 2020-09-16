A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victim of a house fire in Moselle on Sunday night.
Home owner James Perry suffered arm and leg injuries in addition to losing everything, his daughter wrote, when his two-story brick home at 532 New Hope Road was destroyed,
“As most of you know my dad has owned this home for 17 years and he truly loved it, it was his home!” wrote his daughter Brittany Robinson, who organized the GoFundMe account. “He is completely devastated and heartbroken but thankful to have woken up and actually made it out alive. All he managed to salvage was the clothes he had on his back.”
The family lost ATVs, dirt bikes and two vehicles — his children’s first vehicles, which were heavily damaged, Robinson wrote. Her brother Brandon’s tractor was damaged, and his phone, wallet and “all the cash he had to his name” were also destroyed.
“For all of you who know my dad, know he is a very hard working good person who will help anyone, give the shirt off his back kind of guy and never ask anyone for anything,” Robinson wrote. “Whether you are able to give or not please lift our family up in prayer. Thank you all in advance!
