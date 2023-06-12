An accused child molester who is in the country illegally was taken into custody last week after avoiding arrest for almost two years — and after one illegal alien who chose the wrong fake I.D. was released from jail.
Omar Alejandro Cruz-Hernandez, 35, of Laurel was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a charge of molestation-touching a child for lustful purposes. He was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshals Service task force at Motorama Trailer Park off Old Amy Road on Friday. He is being held on $50,000 bond, which was set at his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Cruz had been wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department since November 2021 after a young family member and her mother reported that Cruz had been touching her “private body parts” — and possibly more — at their residence just south of the Laurel city limits. The mother reportedly had an audio recording and text-message conversations with the suspect about the incidents to provide to investigators Sgt. J.D. Carter and Abraham McKenzie.
The girl reported several incidents while she was between the ages of 11 and 13, before the suspect was “kicked out of the residence” by her mother in April 2021, after learning of the accusations. She appeared “emotionally distraught,” according to the initial report by JCSD Sgt. Stephen Graeser, and was worried that the suspect would continue hurting her and that “she was scared of Omar.”
The girl underwent a forensic interview with a child specialist in Gulfport, where she disclosed disturbing details of what had happened to her. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he could not be located. Carter received information that he was staying in Moselle with a new girlfriend in May, and he passed that information and a photo on to U.S. Marshals.
A man believed to be the suspect was taken into custody at Southern Hens on June 1 and appeared in “For The Record” on an arrest for “felony warrant.” But he was able to prove that he was not the suspect, showing his Mexican I.D. to prove that he is really 33-year-old Valenti Marinez Cruz. He reported, through a translator, that he purchased the “Omar Hernandez” I.D. for $200 from an individual about two years earlier so he could work at the Moselle company. He was released and the real suspect was taken into custody a week later.
