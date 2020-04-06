Two people, including a 9-year-old, were hospitalized Sunday after a crash on Highway 15 South near Ovett, Ovett Volunteer Fire Department chief Gordon Pitts said.
The one-vehicle crash resulted in the vehicle rolling off the shoulder of the road and into a ditch. Pitts said three people were in the truck, including two juveniles. According to a Facebook post related to the accident, user Laurie Braddock wrote that the injuries are minimal.
“(My daughter) stood on top of the truck & screamed for help, then jumped off the truck, ran to the Highway & flagged someone down to help get (the others) out,” she wrote. “My baby girl was so brave!!”
Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Ovett and Glade fire departments and EMServ responded to the scene. The circumstances of the crash are not known at this time. Attempts to reach Mississippi Highway Patrol were unsuccessful.
