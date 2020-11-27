On this holiday week, the Hutchinson family in the Matthews Community of Jones County is simply thankful to be alive to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. They lost everything they owned, including their home on Matthews Road, during the Easter tornadoes.
Mike and Fran Hutchinson came close to losing their daughter Jessica when the twister struck their home and critically injured her.
The journey for them and the young mother’s four children has been one that has been filled with obstacles overcome and blessings from people they didn’t even know who stepped up to help the family.
Fast forward to Wednesday, when another blessing fulfilled a need for the family. The family didn’t have a Christmas tree and probably wouldn’t be able to get one this year, so Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a note on Facebook asking if anyone could help this deserving family. The response was immediate. Within minutes, anonymous donors had provided funds to purchase the family a pre-lighted Christmas tree along with donated ornaments that JCSD Sgt. Adam Cochran delivered to the family.
“During this time of the celebration of Thanksgiving, it is heartwarming to know that when a need is made known, Jones Countians show up and show out to help people they don’t even know,” Berlin said. “Hopefull,y this act of kindness exhibited through providing the Hutchinson family with a brand new pre-lit Christmas tree and ornaments will make their Christmas much brighter.
“There is indeed much to be thankful for, and a big part of that is living in Jones County, where people really do care about others.”
