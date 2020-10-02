A road improvement project that has been in the works for so long that the name of the street has since changed is finally about to get started.
Local and state officials broke ground on the Beacon Street Corridor Project on Wednesday, and construction will begin in about two weeks, Mayor Johnny Magee said. It’s a 224-day contract.
“I’m just glad it’s under way,” Magee said. “It’s going to be great. It will be a gateway to downtown with easier access to get to things for tourists and the citizens will like driving on it, too.”
The $4.5 million project has been in the planning stages for more than seven years. The improvements will put a landscaped median down the middle of Leontyne Price Boulevard — which was known as Beacon Street when the Mississippi Department of Transportation approved a grant for the project in May 2013 — from Interstate 59 to historic downtown Laurel. The plan also includes decorative lighting and utility lines will be buried.
The city will have to foot about $1 million of the cost for local contractor Walters Construction.
The project was complicated by having to purchase property from dozens of businesses to widen the roadway. But some owners asked for more than market value, and that required the city to have to go through long legal proceedings to acquire the land by eminent domain.
Construction will start at the I-59 end of the boulevard and there will be a roundabout installed where it joins Sawmill Road and 6th Avenue. The work won’t affect the annual Christmas parade, Magee said.
“We’re talking to the Price family about trying to do something to commemorate Ms. Price on the roundabout,” Magee said.
The plan took on even more significance after the city became the subject of the HGTV series “Home Town” and started bringing in more tourists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.