As the holidays approach, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson is encouraging people across the street to make this year a “Genuine Mississippi” Christmas by purchasing a Mississippi Christmas tree.
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has made it easy for shoppers to find the perfect one at MSChristmasTrees.com online. The website, part of the Genuine MS state branding program, provides a guide to the types of Christmas trees grown in the state and the locations of Mississippi Christmas tree farms where locally grown trees can be purchased.
“As families prepare for the holidays, I encourage them to visit one of the 32 Christmas tree farms in the state. It’s an experience the whole family will enjoy and selecting a Genuine MS Christmas tree supports our Mississippi farmers, as well as the local and state economies,” Gipson said. “Consumers can also find an array of other Mississippi products for the holiday season from stocking stuffers and gift ideas to ingredients for special holiday meals at GenuineMS.com online.”
For tips to care for a tree, MSChristmasTrees.com explains how to select the best one, how to safely care for a Christmas tree and how to dispose of the tree after the holidays.
Visit the Genuine MS Facebook page for details on an upcoming announcement for a contest to win a Genuine MS gift basket. Consumers can also find a variety of products grown, raised, crafted and made in Mississippi at GenuineMS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.