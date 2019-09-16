A Hattiesburg woman is facing 10 years in prison after being accused of stealing money from a vulnerable man for whom she was managing his finances, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.
Elaine Dozier, 57, was arrested Wednesday by AG Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators following her indictment by a Forrest County grand jury for one count of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person. The indictment alleges Dozier was stealing money from the victim, who resides at a health and rehab center in Hattiesburg.
Dozier was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
The case was investigated by Trey Rogers and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorneys General Parker Wiseman and Mark Ward of the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
