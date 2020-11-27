The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Dr., Jackson) will host its annual Homestead for the Holidays from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and Friday, Dec.11. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-17.
Attendees can stroll through Small Town and see various agricultural demonstrations, visit the Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead and experience Christmas during the early 1920s. They will also receive a sampler breakfast for supper, story time with Mrs. Claus and get their picture made with Santa and Rudolph.
Carousel and train rides will be available as well as hands-on historic crafts and live music. Children can write a letter to Santa on a limited-edition postcard, printed in the Small Town Print Shop. Old-fashioned glass-bottle drinks are available in the General Store, where unique Mississippi-made products that make great gifts and stocking stuffers will also be for sale.
For more information, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687
