The American Legion Laurel Post 11 will host a benefit ride on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the legion post on 9th Avenue.
Registration is $15 per rider or $20 for doubles and will begin at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10.
Chicken plates will be sold for $7 and tickets can be bought in advance from the Legion or Legion members.
Live music will be provided by Jeff Holland, Jody Smith, and Outlaw Radio. Cost is $5 at the door for the live music only.
Chunky River Harley Davidson will be on location.
