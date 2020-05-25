The American Legion Marvin E. Stanton Post 11 awarded Emily and Jamey Cooley the 2020 Citizens of the Year award. Cooley, owner of Top Dollar Pawn Shop in Laurel and an award-winning barbecue chef, and a team of volunteers cooked and served more than 20,000 meals to affected residents in and around Soso, which was ravaged by Easter tornadoes.
