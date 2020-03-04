Grace Amos will be the next Ward 6 Laurel City Councilwoman after defeating Ira Martin in a runoff on Tuesday.
Amos received 110 votes to Martin's 79 in the runoff to replace Travares Comegys, who is now a member of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Amos came within one vote of winning the Feb. 11 special election. She is expected to be sworn in late this week.
The Mississippi primary election is scheduled for Tuesday with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Jones County Circuit Clerk's Office will be open for absentee voting regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) today (Thursday) and Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
On the Democrat ballot will be the U.S. Senate race between Tobey Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy. In addition, the presidential race also will appear. Ten candidates will appear on the ballot even though as of noon Wednesday, only three candidates — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — were still in the race.
On the Republican ballot will be three races — for president, U.S. Senate and for the 4th Congressional District, which has Carl Boyanton, Robert Deming III, Samuel Hickman and incumbent Steven Palazzo on the ballot.
