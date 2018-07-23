If we can take one thing away from the animal-abuse raid on a Johnson Community home that led to the seizure of 89 dogs and cats, it’s that the need for even more adequate shelter and housing in Jones County for animals found, seized, surrendered or rescued should immediately become a focus.
Southern Cross Animal Rescue, for all of its good work, is overextended, as are most rescues, especially no-kill shelters. The no-kill shelter that relies heavily on donations is usually if not always at capacity at its Highway 184 facility. But the need to house wayward, stray or captured animals never stops.
Could SCAR be better served if there was an additional shel- ter in Ellisville that would care for and house animals desper- ately in need of such? After all, the focus of any animal rescue group is the welfare of the animals, is it not?
So SCAR would benefit by having a facility that would alleviate some of the stress at the shelter in the Powers Com- munity, while the City of Ellisville would benefit financially by not having to pay an outside organization, in this case SCAR, to house and care for animals with such great needs.
In November, the City of Ellisville partnered with SCAR on a deal that would allow the city to send dogs to the SCAR facility whenever a stray is caught, found or surrendered to Ellisville officials. In the agreement, the city pays SCAR $75 per seized dog ($150 for a dog deemed vicious). In return, SCAR agrees to house the dogs for five days while it seeks out the owner. After those five days, SCAR takes responsibility for the animals in an attempt to get the animals adopted all paid by the city. A normal SCAR adoption fee, if a home is found, is $80.
Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said he would be in favor of a shelter in Ellisville and has always thought that since the last shelter — a dilapidated brick structure near JCJC — was dismantled after dogs were found living in awful conditions. The mayor has had a meeting with a representative for a local philanthropist who had offered to sponsor the shelter, from buying the land to getting the building ready — another win- win for the city if it didn’t have to pay for either. Then the city’s animal control officers, if they find a stray pet, could take it directly to the shelter in Ellisville. That, in turn, would lessen the burden on SCAR.
We urge the City of Ellisville to explore the private-public partnership option that the mayor has had a meeting about. That would allow the city to house and care for animals for years to come. Less burden on the city, less burden on an overworked rescue organization and a proper facility to make sure that every animal that needs the utmost care receives it.
We could not think of a better plan and believe that SCAR would happily agree to help in any way possible to keep such needless animal-suffering at a bare minimum.
What say you, residents of Ellisville? Sound like a great idea? It is a great idea.
Animals first, right?
