The Mississippi landscape boasts rolling hills, lush wildlife habitats and … thousands of cubic yards of garbage scattered along its interstates.
Laurel, a.k.a. the City Beautiful, is no different. White bits of trash blow along the roadways leading to and from Laurel on Interstate 59. Styrofoam, takeout containers, old clothes and even a processed deer carcass—to the benefit of a lucky stray dog—could be seen near the Laurel exits Monday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the state sees 30 percent more litter on its roads than others.
MDOT public affairs specialist Jace Ponder said the problem is not just aesthetic.
“Litter costs Mississippi taxpayers $3 million per year on cleanup,” he said. “The cost is in lost man hours. Every hour that we have trained engineers and maintenance workers cleaning up trash is an hour they spend away from fixing potholes and conducting safety operations.”
MDOT cleared more than 50,000 cubic yards of litter from roads in 2016. More than half of this litter is deliberate, though some of it flies from pickup trucks and unsecured loads. Men are responsible for 72 percent of all deliberate littering and 89 percent of all accidental littering, according to the MDOT website, with male pickup drivers being one of the greatest sources of trash.
MDOT is actively seeking ways to reduce the vast amount of garbage that drivers see every day. For example, coordinators throughout the state are visiting elementary schools to educate children on its environmental impact.
“We want to encourage children’s awareness of littering from a young age so they can influence their parents and elders to do the same,” Ponder said. “It’s an issue for everybody. It’s an eyesore.”
MDOT’s Myrtle the Turtle can be scheduled for elementary school appearances at litter.mdot.ms.gov. Myrtle, a turtle from Mississippi, will give a presentation on her environment and the ways non-biodegradable trash affects it. Reinforcement materials are also provided to students.
The department is also tackling runoff that travels down the state’s arterial waterways and into the gulf coast. Some of this runoff is trash, which washes up on the beaches.
“It’s a statewide problem,” Ponder said.
He noted that there are several things businesses and individuals can do to keep Mississippi a little cleaner, like adopting a highway through the department’s so-named program. Through MDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway, groups can take responsibility of cleaning a road section a few times per year. MDOT will provide materials like high-visibility vests, gloves and trash bags.
More information on the program can be found at http://sp.mdot.ms.gov.
Cities interested in autonomously keeping their interchanges clean can contact MDOT to discuss joining the Adopt-An-Interchange program. Laurel is an active participant in the program.
