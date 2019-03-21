Meet Polly, a polydactyl cat, which means she was born with an extra toe. This makes her extra special. This sweet girl can be a little shy and sensitive around new people, especially when there’s a lot of noise or movement around. But at the core, Polly is a fun, playful gal that wants to live life to the fullest — she just needs a little help getting there! Give Polly a few minutes to warm up and her true personality shines. She’s a young adult long-haired kitty! She is up to date on all vaccinations and will be spayed before adoption. Stop by ARL and meet this sweet girl 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 2511 Moose Dr., in Laurel or call 601-649-0821. Polly is pictured with regular ARL volunteer Allie Burchfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.