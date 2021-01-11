A former assistant U.S. Attorney and assistant district attorney who has worked several high-profile cases in Jones County is behind bars facing a felony charge.
George “Dow” Yoder III, 49, of Canton was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday afternoon charged with burglary of a dwelling. He was reportedly caught in a home in Rocky Creek Cove, just outside of Ellisville, and arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. No other information was available.
Yoder was a candidate for the state Court of Appeals in 2016 after serving as ADA in Madison County and he was special assistant U.S. Attorney in the Jackson Division of the Southern District.
He represented James Barnett in a civil suit that was settled with the City of Laurel when two officers were accused of beating his client after a high-speed pursuit into Jasper County in 2018.
Yoder has also represented several defendants in criminal cases in Jones County Circuit Court over the years. Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
(0) comments
