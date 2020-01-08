Laurel Little Theatre’s 59th season continues in the spring with the Southern comedy “Doublewide, Texas,” which is scheduled to run in late March.
Auditions are set for Monday and Tuesday at LLT’s downtown Arabian Theatre at 7 each night. No preparation is necessary — just come on down and read from the script with everyone else. Having a deep, Southern country accent helps, organizers said.
“It’s a doozy of a story about the residents of the smallest trailer park in Texas — just four doublewides — as the residents consider seceding from the state of Texas rather than let the city annex their property,” read a press release from the LLT.
Director Frankie Bennett will need a cast of three men and six women of all ages. A few high school and college age performers may be cast in a couple of those roles.
Rehearsals will be in January and February three nights a week, and then will pick up a few extra rehearsals in March.
For more information, email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
