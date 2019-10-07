Residents on Little Sawmill Road lost power Saturday evening after a single-vehicle wreck in which an SUV took down a utility pole. The wreck occurred near the intersection of Little Sawmill and Highway 29 after the unidentified driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer and ran into the pole. The driver was uninjured but the pole and the GMC sustained significant damage and Little Sawmill Road was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. Pleasant Ridge and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to assist with traffic control. Dixie Electric also arrived promptly to replace the pole and restore electricity. EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded. See A9 for story about avoiding deer on the highways — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
