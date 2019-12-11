Cherished Hearts, Inc., will host a barbecue fundraiser at South Central Place in Laurel on Saturday. JD Q Competition BBQ Cook Team has offered its services to cook pork and chicken to help Jones County get a children's advocacy center to assist our county's abused children.
Food and fun will start at 10 a.m. and Santa will be there at 1:30 p.m. There will be a fun jump for the kids. All proceeds will go to establishing a children's advocacy center in Jones County.
Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at the event on Saturday. Tickets are also available for presale at:
• Dana Bumgardner, PLLC, 727 West 5th St., Laurel
• The Pink Anchor, Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel
• The First Bank, 1945 16th Ave., Laurel
Jones County has hundreds of reports of child abuse each year. These children desperately need the services of a children's advocacy center, which offers forensic interviewing and access to basic necessities and counseling, officials in law enforcement and the district attorney’s office have said.
“Cherished Hearts, Inc, is dedicated to bringing an advocacy center to Jones County so that our children don't have to travel to Jackson or the Mississippi Coast to get services,” Bumgardner said.
