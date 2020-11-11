At a time when it may be more important than ever, Home Instead’s Be A Santa to a Senior returns with new options for community participation.
With Pine Belt Area seniors more isolated than ever because of concerns due to COVID-19 this year, Home Instead is teaming up with Amazon Business, to create a contactless gift-giving experience for volunteers and recipients.
Be a Santa to a Senior relies on the support of the Local community and volunteers, as well as area businesses, nonprofit organizations and retailers.
Those wishing to help can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter zip code to view wish lists for local seniors in the area which are available on Amazon Business through Dec. 4.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 601-261-2114.
For ideas and inspiration around helping seniors in the community, visit
