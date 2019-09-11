The 1968 Beat Four High School senior class will meet on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Buddy’s Food & Fuel (4967 Highway 84 East, Beat Four) for its annual reunion. The group will meet at 4 p.m. with a buffet meal to be served at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $17 per person. For more information, call Bo Edison (601-735-5290), Wesley McCurley (601-549-3429) or Linda Tiner Pitts (601-433-7329).
