New Stage Theatre kicks off the 2020 Solo Show Series performances with a multi-camera performance of John Maxwell’s internationally acclaimed one-man play “Oh, Mr. Faulkner, Do You Write?” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $15 with proceeds benefiting New Stage Theatre. Tickets to this virtual performance can be charged by phone by calling the theatre at 601-948-3533 or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com.
Ticket buyers will receive a LINK to the virtual event on the day of the event two hours prior to start time.
