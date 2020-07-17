A benefit and ride in memory of Scotty Graves will be Saturday in Myrick.
Registration for the ride will begin at 8 a.m. at the Myrick Community Center and “kickstands up” will be at 10 a.m. The cost will be $20 per bike and $10 for passengers.
That cost includes a chicken plate and drink at the Myrick Assembly of God (265 Myrick-Strengthford Road), which is where Michael Gatlin will offer a devotion at 12:15 p.m.
There will then be singing by the Busby Family, Ray Smith, Randy Scitz, Lora Edge and Brother Edward Gatlin. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas to “enjoy a day of blessings.” Door prizes will also be given away.
Plates that include a quarter of a chicken, potato salad, baked beans, bread, dessert and a drink will be sold for $10.
Proceeds will be used to finish a prayer garden in memory of Graves. The 20-year-old was killed by a gunshot at his father’s Hattiesburg apartment in August 2018. His father Joel “Chad” Graves, 48, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. The victim’s mother, Jessica Powell Jaramillo, is a Jones County native.
